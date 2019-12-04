Dennis Young turned 100 years old on November 21, and was able to celebrate with many of his family, as well as residents and staff at Garson House in Lynton.

Dennis was joined by his 91-year-old brother Donald, and together they video called Reg, their 98-year-old brother in Sydney, Australia.

Dennis grew up in Withycombe in Somerset and served in the Somerset Light Infantry in the Second World War. He was awarded the Legion d'Honneur for his part in the D-Day landings.

After the war Dennis returned to marry his sweetheart Sybil, whose family ran a guest house in Lynton.

Dennis became a familiar sight as a patrol man for the RAC in his motorcycle and sidecar before he became a local bus driver.

A music lover and a keen singer, Dennis still sings now at Garson House when music is the evening's entertainment.