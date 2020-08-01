Customer services staff will be available, face-to-face, for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, August 3.

Staff will be available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am-1pm, but residents are still urged to continue their transactions online or by phone.

Anyone who does need face-to-face support must follow government guidelines in wearing a face covering and using provided hand sanitiser.

Council leader, Councillor David Worden, said: “Our face-to-face staff at Lynton House do a fantastic job helping those who are unable to access our services online or over the phone, so we are delighted that we are able to see customers in person.

“However, the risk of contracting coronavirus has not disappeared and our priority is to keep our residents and staff safe, so we urge customers to consider contacting us online or by telephone in the first instance and only come into Lynton House as a last resort.”

The NDC face to face service at The Ilfracombe Centre will re-open on Monday, August 10, on the same basis as Lynton House, with the council set to announce more details next week.