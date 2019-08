A fire engine was called out shortly after 9.30pm after a fire alarm sounded in Burvill Street.

There was a fire within a cooker in a kitchen inside a single-storey property.

Fire fighters used a hose reel jet, one covering jet, two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a carbon monoxide detector to extinguish the fire.

The entire cooker was damaged by the fire and five per cent of the kitchen suffered smoke damage.

One per cent of the rest of the building was damaged by smoke.