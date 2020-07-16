Staff and volunteers have been busy inspecting the track and rolling stock so visitors can enjoy riding on steam train across Exmoor.

The railway is set to open with its regular summer timetable, every day from 10.45am to 4.30pm.

With the historic carriages divided into small compartments, individuals and family groups will be able to travel in separate ‘bubbles’.

Visitors are advised to bring a face covering and use contactless payment where possible. Tickets can be bought on the day, with each one allowing travel for the whole day.

There will be hand sanitiser on site and carriages will be regularly and thoroughly cleaned.

The railway closed to the general public in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.