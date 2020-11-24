The Lynton and Barnstaple Railway at Woody Bay Station plus other parts of the region will feature on a new series of Walking Britain’s Lost Railways presented by Rob Bell on Channel 5 at 8pm.

The first episode on Friday covers North Devon, with Rob discovering the now abandoned railway lines that once made the area a top Victorian tourist destination.

The Radio Times reports: ‘He begins by following the dramatic Barnstaple and Ilfracombe Railway, which once built, proved an instant success, eventually carrying the glamorous Atlantic Coast Express service, direct from London Waterloo.

‘He crosses to the Lynton and Barnstaple Railway, which traverses the wild terrain of Exmoor up to the cliff-top village of Lynton’.

The presenter follows the narrow-gauge route – which closed in 1935 - discovering the tale of the line’s construction, before going on to visit Woody Bay Station and the restored section of track plus its carriages and engines.

Walking Britain’s Lost Railways is on Channel 5 at 8pm on Friday, November 27.