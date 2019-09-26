It will be welcoming back the replica of one of the handsome locomotives built for the L&B by Manning, Wardle & Co of Leeds, installed by the Ffestiniog Railway in North Wales.

It will join the resident Lynton & Barnstaple loco Lyn, a replica of the unique American engine built for the original L&B by Baldwin Locomotive Works of Philadelphia in 1898.

The railway has just taken delivery of another rebuilt original L&B carriage in addition to the four already constructed for the line by volunteers in Essex.

Visitors will be able to see two L&B trains in operation together.

The gala will be open from 10am to 5pm on both days. Only disabled drivers will be able to park at Woody Bay itself over the weekend because of limited space but there will be a free park-and-ride service from Blackmoor Gate and a free bus from Lynton.