Search and rescue teams spent Saturday morning searching for the missing person. Pictures: Submitted Search and rescue teams spent Saturday morning searching for the missing person. Pictures: Submitted

Police have revealed a bag of belongings was found beside the East Lyn River at 8.50am on Friday, November 22, sparking a search after it was established that the man who owned them had not returned home.

Police, Coastguard, and Exmoor Search and Rescue Team were all involved in the search.

Sadly, the body of a man was found at Watersmeet, Lynmouth, on the Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said formal identification is yet to be carried out but the man is believed to be in his 40s and from Lynton.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

An Exmoor Search and Recsue statement said: "Team members were deployed alongside colleagues from both Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England, Lynmouth Coastguard and Ilfracombe Coastguard.

"Our thoughts are with the missing person's friends and family at this difficult time."