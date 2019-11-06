Lundy warden Dean Jones, general manager Derek Green and Mark Lavington from Boshers Ltd ek Green on the jetty at Lundy. Lundy warden Dean Jones, general manager Derek Green and Mark Lavington from Boshers Ltd ek Green on the jetty at Lundy.

The island in the Bristol Channel has been awarded the status by marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage.

Manager The Landmark Trust has been working hard to achieve the status. With the National Trust it eliminated the need to import more than 30,000 plastic water bottles for portable drinking water on the island.

A new water treatment plant was installed in March to give the island portable drinking water.

Lundy Island general manager Derek Green said if the remote island can become plastic free - any other community can

"We are delighted by the support we have experienced from islanders, visitors and suppliers alike," said Mr Green.

"Everybody can take simple and effective action to minimise usage of single use plastic items.

"Lundy has been a pioneer for nature and marine conservation over the years and we're delighted by our plastic free status.

"If Lundy can reduce its single use plastics given the logistical challenges we face, I'd urge other communities on the mainland to follow suit, we only have one planet and we have a responsibility to protect it for future generations."

General store manager Sue Waterfield was appointed the island's plastic free champion to lead the campaign, which pulled together all those who contribute to life on the island.

The Landmark Trust also teamed up with Plastic Free Torridge to spread the word and minimise the amount of disposable plastics used.

A statement from Plastic Free Torridge said: "We are delighted to see Lundy Island achieve Plastic Free status and join the Plastic Free Torridge community,"

"This project examined all areas of the island's operations and sets standards for others. Lundy has gone beyond the requirements of the SAS Plastic Free scheme with a recycling centre, numerous weekly talks and the removal of plastic bottled water unless medically necessary."

Managed by The Landmark Trust for the past 50 years, the island was the UK's first Marine Conservation Zone. It is also a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSi) and sits within the North Devon Biosphere.

The island encourages visitors to carry out two-minute beach cleans, and has a station on the island sponsored by Bideford company, Boshers Ltd.