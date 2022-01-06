Lundy Island named one of UK’s Top Hidden Gems

Lundy Island has been named as one of the UK’s top ‘hidden gems’, according to a new survey.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults ranked the Bristol Channel Island as a lesser-known location that Brits have most enjoyed visiting.

Lundy ranked in third place overall, behind Iona in the Inner Hebrides and The Fairy Pools waterfall on the Isle of Skye.

Another North Devon destination, Ilfracombe, also made the top 10, ahead of Scotland’s Talisker Bay, and Flamborough Head and Hawes in Yorkshire.

Ilfracombe, North Devon - Credit: Tom Wren SWNS

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, who commissioned the survey, said: "There are so many of these locations within easy reach that many people have perhaps not even heard of, never mind visiting.

“Two Devon destinations ranked within the top 10 hidden gems but there are plenty of other beautiful locations and natural wonders across the county that don’t get the recognition they deserve either.

“Hopefully this research has enlightened people of these places and will provide some inspiration for their next staycation.”

The study found 40 per cent of Brits ‘go out of their way’ to visit the less popular locations and nearly nine in 10 (89 per cent) ‘take pride’ in doing so.

Half of those polled enjoy telling people about their newly discovered places but a third would rather keep it to themselves to ensure the locations remain less popular.

People trust the recommendations of others as 62 per cent would visit somewhere they have never heard of before if they were recommended it by a friend.

A guide to the UK’s top hidden gem locations can be found here https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/guide-to-the-top-10-uk-hidden-gems/

Top 20 ‘hidden gems’ in the UK: