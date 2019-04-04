Lunchbox in Church Lane behind the High Street by St Peter and St Mary Magdalene Church will be open from noon until 6pm on Saturday.

Founders Jake Slee and Sam Pascoe said they felt it would be a fantastic way to kick off their new venture and give something back to their community.

Jake said: “Clarity seemed like the obvious choice to fundraise for. One in five people are directly affected by mental health problems, and it is counselling providers like Clarity who really make a

big difference to many local peoples’ lives.”

The duo also said they were inspired to open by the lack of healthy alternatives in the town centre.

The normal Lunchbox opening hours will be 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday.