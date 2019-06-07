Lieutenant Colonel Aldeiy Alderson's challenge took him from Bovington Camp in Dorset, all the way back to the base at Chivenor.

Lt. Col. Alderson took on the challenge to raise money for Over and Above's North Devon Cancer and Wellbeing Centre Appeal, as well as the Royal Marines Charity.

The run took Lt. Col. Alderson slightly longer than expected though. After setting off from Bovington on Thursday, May 30 and running 86 miles non-stop, his exhaustion meant a passer-by called an ambulance for him and he was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital to be checked over and rehydrated.

He went back to complete the challenge though, taking on the final 19 miles on the North Devon Link Road the following Sunday and returning to base at Chivenor.

Lt. Col. Alderson said: "I would like to thank the people that assisted me. I've been lucky, I've been through a period of short adversity and had some cracking medical attention and I'm now fit to fight once more.

"Please give generously to Over and Above and the Royal Marines Charity to support the cause of others less fortunate."

Ian Roome, Over and Above's head of fundraising, said: "This is a truly amazing accomplishment by Lt. Col. Alderson and we are very grateful to him for his support to the Cancer and Wellbeing Centre Appeal and the Royal Marines Veterans.

"To do this amount of miles non-stop is pure dedication and a show of true leadership."

The Over and Above appeal aims to raise £1.5million to build a Cancer and Wellbeing Centre at North Devon District Hospital.

The centre will be a dedicated space available to anyone affected by cancer and other illnesses at any stage of their illness, offering a wide range of information and support services, all within a comfortable and welcoming environment.

The centre will also include a relatives' accommodation wing for family and other loved ones of in-patients who are receiving treatment at North Devon District Hospital.

The hospital charity has raised £800,000 of its £1.5million target.

