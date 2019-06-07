Lieutenant Colonel Aldeiy Alderson's challenge took him from Bovington Camp in Dorset, all the way back to the base at Chivenor. Lt. Col. Alderson took on the challenge to raise money for Over and Above's North Devon Cancer and Wellbeing Centre Appeal, as well as the Royal Marines Charity. The run took Lt. Col. Alderson slightly longer than expected though. After setting off from Bovington on Thursday, May 30 and running 86 miles non-stop, his exhaustion meant a passer-by called an ambulance for him and he was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital to be checked over and rehydrated. He went back to complete the challenge though, taking on the final 19 miles on the North Devon Link Road the following Sunday and returning to base at Chivenor. Lt. Col. Alderson said: