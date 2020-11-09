Stand up comedian Lee Ridley won the 2018 series of the popular talent show and is touring again as soon as he can with his new show Cerebral LOLsy.

He appears at the Queen’s on Monday, May 3 as he pokes fun at his life living as a disabled person in a post-apocalyptic world, as he tries to cope with the fame and fortune since his memorable victory.

From the highs of meeting 50 per cent of The Chuckle Brothers to the lows of being called ‘him off The X Factor’, and everything in between.

Lee also appeared on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The Royal Variety Performance, Live At The Apollo, The Last Leg, The One Show, and was the star of Ability on Radio 4.

For tickets to see Lost Voice Guy go to www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or call 01271 316523.