The official switch on for the iconic landmark took place on Thursday, January 24 and was carried out by Barnstaple mayor Ian Roome and North Devon Council leader Des Brailey.

The new lights illuminate the arches of the historic 13th centre bridge as part of a project to improve pedestrian links from the train station to the town.

It has the support of Historic England, Barnstaple Town Centre Management, Barnstaple Town Council and the Barnstaple Coastal Community Team.

The lights were installed by local contractor M and E Alarms and there was temporary lanes closures on the bridge to enable the work to be carried out.

Cllr Brailey, who is also the local ward member for the bridge area, said: “The Longbridge is an important gateway to the town and the new lights will show it off to its full potential.

“This project will really shine a light on this historic area of the town and further enhance the improvements we are also making to the museum.”