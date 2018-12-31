The awarded officers were Sergeant Lucy Skinner, based in Barnstaple, and Detective Sergeant Gary Matthews, based in Bideford.

Sgt Skinner transferred to Devon and Cornwall in 2001 after 10 years at Thames Valley.

Following her transfer, she worked in response, crime and neighbourhood functions, and also gained a promotion to sergeant.

DS Matthews joined Devon and Cornwall Police in 2001, having spent three years working for West Midlands Constabulary.

He worked in Exeter before moving to North Devon where he became custody sergeant. He now works in CID in Bideford.

North Devon Chief Inspector Ali Lander said: “It always great to see our officers rewarded for the years of dedication and commitment they show.

“Policing is a challenging environment and the experience officers gain over many years of service is invaluable not only to the service but to the communities we serve.”