Lin Harding was presented with an engraved Dartington Crystal fruit bowl to mark members’ great appreciation of her dedicated voluntary service to the group.

Lin became secretary of the forum in 1999 and had intend to leave her post early last year due to family commitments.

But an inability to find a permanent replacement meant she stepped back in to fill the breech and was able to reach her goal of 20 years’ service to the forum.

During her time as secretary, Lin has taken responsibility for membership, fundraising, event planning and overseeing, answering emails, and writing and distributing the monthly newsletter.

Lin Harding received this engraved gift for her 20 years of service to North Devon Forum for Autistic Spectrum Conditions and ADHD.

The recent appointment of a new secretary means Lin can now scale back her duties, though she will still play an active role within the group, as a trustee.

Presenting the award, chairman of the forum, Debbie Gown, said: “The forum has grown in the last 20 years from a small group of concerned parents to a registered charity with more than eight hundred members.

“In no small part, this is thanks to Lin’s efforts.

“Everyone involved with the forum would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lin for her tireless work and dedication to our group.”

The North Devon Forum for Autistic Spectrum Conditions and ADHD provides support and information for people affected by either condition living in the North Devon area.

Find out more at www.ndfutism.co.uk.