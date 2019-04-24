Morgan Brazington, aged 29, is an operating department practitioner and her colleague Corinne Hagley, 27, is a theatre support worker.

It is their first marathon, let alone the London Marathon and Morgan said it had been 'super hard' working unsociable shifts at the hospital as well as trying to fit in training.

She said on her JustGiving page: “After fracturing my ankle I will be starting from scratch with my training! I will be running, training, crying (and probably moaning) and enduring physical, emotional and mental pain, to help ensure that children and young people hopefully do not have to in the future.”

Corinne added: “I am not a natural runner and have only recently taken it up, but I have seen how this amazing charity supports children and young people and their families through the hardest battle they will ever face and I am determined to undertake the training needed to get to that finish line for this amazing cause.”

To support Morgan go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/morgan-brazington and to support Corinne go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CorrineHagley .