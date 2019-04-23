Five of them are long standing club members and are running for ChemoHero, Mind, TSA and Whizz Kids and have already raised in excess of £10,000.

They are Julie Wickham, Jo Biederman, Lauren McWhinnie, Emma St John and Paul Mitchell.

Lauren and Julie will be taking on the London marathon for the first time.

Julie said: “I am so pleased to be running for MIND. This is for my sister and her family and everyone dealing with mental health problems.”

Jo added: “I am proud and honoured to be running the London Marathon 2019 for ChemoHero.

“Lisa and her family are a massive inspiration and do so much to help others going through the toughest of times.”

To sponsor the team, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/FremingtonTrailblazersdoLondonMarathon .