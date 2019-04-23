Local running club Fremington Trailblazers has eight members running in the Virgin London Marathon.

Five of them are long standing club members and are running for ChemoHero, Mind, TSA and Whizz Kids and have already raised in excess of £10,000.

They are Julie Wickham, Jo Biederman, Lauren McWhinnie, Emma St John and Paul Mitchell.

Lauren and Julie will be taking on the London marathon for the first time.

Julie said: “I am so pleased to be running for MIND. This is for my sister and her family and everyone dealing with mental health problems.”

Jo added: “I am proud and honoured to be running the London Marathon 2019 for ChemoHero.

“Lisa and her family are a massive inspiration and do so much to help others going through the toughest of times.”

To sponsor the team, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/FremingtonTrailblazersdoLondonMarathon .