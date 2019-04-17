James Merriman, 34, chose the charity to fundraise for after experiencing mental health problems himself.

He said: “I have suffered complications with depression and anxiety for many years.

“In the past it has resulted in me losing my job, losing relationships, a decrease in my self-confidence, I've seen my weight swing up and down, losing contact with friends and loved ones and become far more reclusive.

“Through the work Mind do, they have helped me rebuild my confidence and feel better by myself.

“Now I want to give something back for the work they have done for me.”

James has so far raised more than £1,200 for the charity.

To support him, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mezzas-marathon or text MEZZ85 followed by your amount to 70070 (for example MEZZ85 £5 to donate £5, MEZZ85 £10 to donate £10, etc).