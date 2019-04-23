Ilfracombe PCSO Karen Grant last ran the London Marathon in 1995 and is keen to beat her time 24 years later.

Karen is running on behalf of North Devon charity ChemoHero, set up by Lisa Wallis, who she describes as 'the most inspirational young woman I have ever met'.

She won a ballot place for the 2018 marathon but deferred it to this year as her daughter was getting married.

She said: “When you get a ballot place it means you have automatic entry and don't have to raise any money, however I was asked so many times who I was running for that I wanted to make a difference to a local charity in North Devon.

“ChemoHero makes sure that every patient that attends hospital for their first session of chemotherapy leaves with a box of kindness – a box just for them full of wonderful products to make their cancer journey more comfortable and with lots of treats too.”

In February a quiz night at the George and Dragon, in Ilfracombe, raised £900, a new pub record.

You can sponsor Karen at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KarenGrant10 .