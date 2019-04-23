Karen is running on behalf of North Devon charity ChemoHero, set up by Lisa Wallis, who she describes as 'the most inspirational young woman I have ever met'.

She won a ballot place for the 2018 marathon but deferred it to this year as her daughter was getting married.

She said: “When you get a ballot place it means you have automatic entry and don't have to raise any money, however I was asked so many times who I was running for that I wanted to make a difference to a local charity in North Devon.

“ChemoHero makes sure that every patient that attends hospital for their first session of chemotherapy leaves with a box of kindness – a box just for them full of wonderful products to make their cancer journey more comfortable and with lots of treats too.”

In February a quiz night at the George and Dragon, in Ilfracombe, raised £900, a new pub record.

You can sponsor Karen at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KarenGrant10 .