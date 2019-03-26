At the London march calling for another referendum on Brexit are North Devon's co-ordinator for Devon for Europe Teresa Tinsley and Simon Chater, a volunteer from Buckfastleigh. Picture: Devon for Europe At the London march calling for another referendum on Brexit are North Devon's co-ordinator for Devon for Europe Teresa Tinsley and Simon Chater, a volunteer from Buckfastleigh. Picture: Devon for Europe

The local contingent bought seats on some of the 16 coaches from the county organised by Devon for Europe to join the multitudes calling for another EU referendum.

One full 49-seater coach left in the early hours of the morning from Bideford and Barnstaple, while another started at Torrington before picking up more people in Okehampton.

David Chalmers, from Appledore, chairman of the Lib Dem European Group and the party’s parliamentary spokesperson for Torridge and West Devon said: “This is now bigger than Brexit. It goes to the very heart of our democracy and the sort of society we want to live in.”

Devon for Europe spokesperson Anthea Simmons, said: “The hundreds of thousands out on London’s streets were expressing a growing frustration at the way their views are being wilfully ignored. Brexit was, is and ever will be undeliverable as promised and will only ever weaken our great nation.”