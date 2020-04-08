Rob Pudner is a popular performer who has taken his Entertainingly Different show around North Devon and beyond. Picture: Contributed Rob Pudner is a popular performer who has taken his Entertainingly Different show around North Devon and beyond. Picture: Contributed

Rob Pudner of Entertainingly Different has already hosted one live Rise and Shine show and is planning another for 9.30am on Easter Saturday (April 11).

The show will be packed with interactive songs and featuring stories courtesy of author David Lawrence Jones and Julian Hilton from Singing Frog Publishing.

Rob is a freelance expressive arts practitioner, director and family entertainer based in Okehampton, but has performed extensively in North Devon.

Events have included Bideford New Year’s Eve plus appearances at Bideford Pannier Market and Bideford Bike Show.

He also performs alongside North Devon-based Dexter Newman and at Christmas they collaborated with classical crossover singer Tamsin Ball.

His live show on Facebook had a huge response, reaching around 30,000 people and generating lots of positive comments, with children being inspired to make their own films and some people even offering financial support, which he has declined.

He said: “It was completely new and different for me, as I am so used to interacting with a live audience, but I really enjoyed it and didn’t take too much persuading to do it again this coming Saturday

“Rise and Shine is an interactive family show which is always well received at Beautiful Days Festival and the Dartmoor Folk Festival

“It has links with local authors Julian Hilton, David Lawrence Jones and Clare Helen Welsh and I have also just been approached by Puppets By Post to partner up at this time

“People have offered to donate but just happy to be raising smiles and laughter and lifting spirits.”

To watch the show this Easter Saturday, simply go to the Entertainingly Different Facebook page, the show starts at 9.30am.