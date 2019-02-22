Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer will be in the region helping people find their dream home this spring 2019.

The show is looking for chain-free buyers struggling to find that perfect property.

The show format sees the experts find a series of new home options for people looking to relocate, based on their wishes and budget.

Whether you are upsizing or downsizing, buying a first property or hoping to find that ideal forever home, moving or relocating for work or if the property market makes you nervous, the show producers want to hear from you.

They say whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help.

Fill in the online application form in as much detail as possible via the link below.

Photos and a video explaining why you need Kirstie and Phil’s help would be welcome, but are not essential.

To apply, go to https://www.shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location .