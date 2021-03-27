Published: 4:00 PM March 27, 2021

Devon’s residents and visitors are being urged to ‘find a bin or take it home’ in a new county-wide anti-littering campaign.

As lockdown eases and the warmer months beckon, the multi-agency partnership Clean Devon wants to encourage everyone to take more responsibility for their rubbish while enjoying the beautiful moors, beaches, wildlife, countryside, towns and villages.

Littering is an increasing burden on society, both financially and environmentally and the partnership aims to improve the issue through preventing, detecting and deterring this type of behaviour in Devon.

Principal waste manager from Devon County Council and Clean Devon co-ordinator, Annette Dentith, said: "One of our key priorities is to protect and enhance Devon's wonderful environment. Local authorities do their best to keep bins emptied however with increased visitors over the warmer months we must take responsibility for our own rubbish.

“If bins are full, bring your own bag and dispose of it when you return home. Please don't leave it next to an already full bin as this contributes to littering and is considered fly-tipping for which you could be fined. It's really important we protect our beautiful county, not only for ourselves but for future generations."

You may also want to watch:

Ann Maidment, regional director for the Country Land and Business Association in the South West said: “Whilst out enjoying what Devon has to offer, we would urge the public to not leave their litter behind but to also stick to footpaths, bridleways and respect other users of the rights of way.

"The spirit of the Countryside Code is generally adhered to by the majority of people, but there are a few worrying trends that are either based on anti-social behaviour or a lack of awareness of the working countryside.

"Accessing the fresh air and getting close to nature have widely researched health and wellbeing benefits, but visitors need to act responsibly in order to protect our natural environment and its inhabitants. Take home your memories and your litter.”

For additional advice and facts please visit Clean Devon's website, https://cleandevon.org/.