Local football club joining forces with food pantry

Bideford-based football club Shamwickshire Rovers FC is combining a highly impressive first season for the reformed adult side with a terrific community partnership.

After learning about the East-the-Water Food Pantry set up by Jack Taylor to support people in need, the football club offered the use of their changing room to provide storage for the pantry and there are further plans for an extension to enhance the service provided by the pantry.

“We started the adult side of Shamwickshire Rovers in March last year after signing the lease with the Council,” said club chairman Sam Stephens. “The pitch and surrounding areas at Pollyfield were getting tatty after not being used for a couple of years.

“My friend from school was running the Shammy youth side, so we combined it together with the adult side and introduced an Ability Counts team to make it one football club.

“During the Covid period, Jack Taylor started the pantry in East-the-Water and we saw on Facebook that the pantry might shut because they had nowhere to run it anymore, so we offered our changing rooms as a storage facility.

“The pantry kept growing and they can now run it permanently from the football club. The demand for the pantry has gone through the roof, so we approached the pantry to let them know we’re going to start fundraising for an extension to give them a proper full-time base.

“It will give them a storage facility, somewhere for people to come and chat, and use the pantry. It is great for us to give something back to the community that has supported Shamwickshire Rovers.”

On the pitch, the new Shammy adult teams have enjoyed a brilliant first season in the North Devon Football League, with the first-team currently undefeated at the top of the Senior Division, and the reserves, which largely comprises promising teenage players, have performed superbly in the Intermediate Three Division.

In addition to the youth and adult teams, Shamwickshire Rovers have two sides in the Ability Counts League, beating a side from Plymouth Argyle in their most recent tournament.

Shamwickshire Rovers Ability Counts team - Credit: Shamwickshire Rovers



