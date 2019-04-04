A total of 141 candidates have been nominated for the elections, with 42 seats on North Devon Council available. You can find a full list of those nominated below.

It looks set to be all change at North Devon Council, with 13 longstanding councillors not standing in the coming elections, including eight Conservative Party councillors.

Polling stations will be open in every parish from 7am until 10pm, with not only district but local parish council members being decided.

Anyone in the district may vote, but they must be registered. The deadline to register to vote is Friday, April 12 and you can register online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

North Devon Council election candidates

Barnstaple Central (one seat)

Robbie Mack (Green)

Felix Milton (Conservative)

Roy Tomlinson (Labour)

Ian Williams (Liberal Democrats)

Barnstaple with Pilton (three seats)

Helen Cooper (Labour)

Lou Goodger (Green)

L’Anne Knight (Green)

Mel Lovering (Liberal Democrats)

Valerie Main (Labour)

William Major (Conservative)

Jo Orange (Liberal Democrats)

Lucie Redwood (Green)

Ian Roome (Liberal Democrats)

Barnstaple with Westacott (three seats)

Jane Paterson Basil (Green)

Matt Chamings (Green)

Tom Gray (Green)

David Hoare (Conservative)

Julie Hunt (Liberal Democrats)

Andy Norden (UKIP)

Jeremy Phillips (Liberal Democrats)

Martin Douglas Robathan (Labour)

Nicola Topham (Liberal Democrats)

Bickington (three seats)

Joy Cann (Liberal Democrats)

Rodney Cann (Conservative)

Jackie Flynn (Conservative)

Brian Hockin (Conservative)

Blake Ladley (Labour)

Ken Praill (UKIP)

Amy Sherwin (Green)

Will Topps (Liberal Democrat)

Helen Walker (Liberal Democrat)

Bishops Nympton (one seat)

Ros Armstrong (Liberal Democrats)

Ian Horsnell (Green)

Eric Ley (Independent)

Bratton Fleming (one seat)

Ian Godfrey (Green)

Lesley McLean (Labour)

Malcolm Prowse (Independent)

Braunton East (two seats)

Nick Agnew (Labour)

Valerie Cann (Labour)

Christopher Guyver (Conservative)

David Relph (Green)

Louis Seymour (Conservative)

Derrick Spear (Liberal Democrat)

Liz Spear (Liberal Democrat)

Liz Wood (Green)

Braunton West and Georgeham (two seats)

Pat Barker (Conservative)

Adam Bradford (Liberal Democrats)

Brad Bunyard (Green)

Mark Cann (Labour)

Jasmine Chesters (Conservative Party)

Tamsin Higgs (Labour)

Tamzin Pollard (Green)

Margeurite Shapland (Liberal Democrats)

Chittlehampton (one seat)

Cecily Jane Blyther (Labour)

Ray Jenkins (Conservative)

Walter White (Independent)

Chulmleigh (one seat)

Sue Croft (Conservative)

Kevin Davies (Liberal Democrats)

Harry Ellis (Labour)

Combe Martin (one seat)

Robert Cornish (Green)

Yvette Gubb (Independent)

John Hales (Labour)

Fremington (two seats)

Jim Bell

Frank Biederman (Independent)

Duncan Jack (Conservative)

Colin Jacob (Green)

Steve Jarvis (Green)

Jayne Mackie (Independent)

Doug McLynn (Labour)

Peter Thorn (Liberal Democrats)

Heanton Punchardon (one seat)

Richard Allan (UKIP)

Zahra Bedford-Higgs (Labour)

Andrea Davis (Conservative)

Ricky Knight (Green)

Jake Slee (Liberal Democrats)

Ilfracombe East (three seats)

Adrian Bryant (Liberal Democrats)

Jim Campbell (Independent)

Paul Crabb (Conservative)

Kit Leck (Liberal Democrats)

Linda Mack (Green)

Simon Palmer (UKIP)

Frank Pearson (Green)

Wendy Smith (Labour)

Oliver Tooley (Green)

Daniel Turton (Conservative)

June Williams (Liberal Democrats)

Paul Yabsley (Conservative)

Ilfracombe West (two seats)

Kyle Chivers (Green)

Pat Coates (Liberal Democrats)

Geoff Fowler (Liberal Democrats)

Patrick Kelly (Labour)

Ian Meadlarkin (Conservative)

Netti Pearson (Green)

Stuart Robertson (UKIP)

Instow (one seat)

Christine Basil (Green)

Madeleine Cooke (Labour)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative)

Rod Teasdale (Liberal Democrats)

Landkey (two seats)

Mark Haworth-Booth (Green)

Josie Knight (Green)

Glyn Lane (Conservative)

Peter Leaver (Liberal Democrats)

David Luggar (Conservative)

Victoria Nel (Liberal Democrats)

Ian Wood (Labour)

Lynton and Lynmouth (one seat)

Astra Fletcher (Conservative)

Philip Hawkins (Independent)

John Patrinos (Independent)

Marwood (one seat)

Shona Davis (Green)

Freddy Harper-Davis (Conservative)

Joe Tucker (Liberal Democrats)

Mortehoe (one seat)

David Barker (Conservative)

Oliver Bell (Labour)

Malcolm Wilkinson (Liberal Democrats)

Newport (two seats)

Neil Basil (Green)

Rosie Haworth-Booth (Green)

Martin Kennaugh (Conservative)

Caroline Leaver (Liberal Democrats)

Finola O’Neill (Labour)

Louisa York (Liberal Democrats)

North Molton (one seat)

Liz Bulled (Conservative)

Gabi Marchewka (Liberal Democrats)

Roundswell (two seats)

Ian Crawford (Labour)

Jennifer Ferries (Conservative)

David Knight (Liberal Democrats)

Graham Lofthouse (Liberal Democrats)

Jim Pilkington (Conservative)

David Smith (Green)

South Molton (three seats)

Matthew Bushell (Liberal Democrats)

Marc Cornelius (Indepenent)

Emily Croft (Conservative)

Jacqui Footman (Liberal Democrats)

Paul Henderson (Conservative)

Steven Hinchcliffe (Labour)

Terry King (Conservative)

Sarah Nicholas (Labour)

Gill Saunders (Green)

David Worden (Liberal Democrats)

Witheridge (one seat)

David Clayton (Liberal Democrats)

Woody Fox (Green)

Jeremy Yabsley (Conservative)