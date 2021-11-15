Support Fund for North Devon families in need this winter

Households and families in North Devon set to struggle this winter are being encouraged to apply for financial support from a scheme being launched this week.

North Devon Council is providing the support which is part of the government’s ‘Household Support Fund’ (HSF). Devon County Council led the bid for a share of the government funding, securing a little over £5 million for the county. It is to be used to support households in most need with food, energy and water bills, and associated essential costs. At least 50% of the total funding must be spent on families with children.

The council is currently working with partners to develop a package of support for those most in need, bolstering that already in place to help vulnerable households and individuals. This will help them to meet the cost of food and other essentials over the coming months as the country continues its recovery from the pandemic.

Leader of North Devon Council, councillor David Worden said: “News of this extra funding available to help households who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic across North Devon is extremely welcome at this time. Many of our residents are finding it hard to make ends meet as we move into colder winter months.

“We are currently working with our partners to make our allocation of the funding available to households most in need as quickly as possible. In line with national guidance, this funding will focus on helping families who are finding it difficult to pay their food, heating or water bills and other essential household costs this winter.

“I would encourage households in need to read the information carefully as the funding will be based on specific eligibility criteria through an application process on the council website.”

Councillor Roger Croad, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, says: “It is clear that the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to put a huge financial strain on some people and the effects are likely to be felt for some time still to come.

“We are committed to supporting people in Devon experiencing hardship and this funding and have worked with our colleagues in the district councils to ensure that this money gets to the people who need it most as quickly as possible, so if you need help, I encourage you to get in touch.”

The fund is available until March 2022. To find out more about the HSF and eligibility, please visit the council's website.