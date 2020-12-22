North Devon and Torridge Christmas waste and recycling collections

Published: 12:45 PM December 22, 2020

When are Christmas waste and recycling collections in North Devon and Torridge? - Credit: Archant

Residents in North Devon and Torridge have been reminded to keep tabs on changes to their waste and recycling collections over the festive period.

Neither council will collect green garden waste between December 21 and January 1.

The full collection details are available on both council websites – see below – but in both cases there will be normal collections right up until Christmas Eve.

NDC Christmas waste schedule 2020 - Credit: NDC

There is of course a break for Christmas Day, Boxing Day ad the weekend, but collections resume for both on Tuesday, December 28 after the bank holiday.

It means there are relatively few disruptions to the service this year, compared with previous years to the days of Christmas.

TDC Christmas waste schedule 2020 - Credit: TDC

For full details and dates for your Christmas waste and recycling collection in North Devon visit https://www.northdevon.gov.uk/bins-and-recycling/collection-dates.

To find out how you will be affected if you live in Torridge, go to https://www.torridge.gov.uk/recycleguide and select the collection date option in the drop down menu.