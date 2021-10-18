New app 'Dscvr' promoting North Devon town centres set to launch

Published: 2:12 PM October 18, 2021

A dynamic new app that aims to encourage the continued support of local businesses and show off the highlights of the area to residents and visitors will be launched this week in northern Devon, in time for the half term holidays.

The 'Dscvr' (pronounced 'discover') app is a joint North Devon and Torridge council project and will go live on Wednesday 20 October. It aims to seize on the enthusiasm shown by residents to support local businesses during the pandemic.

The app showcases businesses, events and promotions in the area and is being rolled out in towns across the region for both locals and visitors.

The Dscvr team has been working with local businesses in northern Devon over the past few months in readiness for the launch, gathering information about their services, events and special offers.

Use this QR code to access Dscvr - Credit: Dscvr

The app will help businesses to promote their offer, and is expected to drive additional footfall into the area.

It will enable locals and visitors to make the most of everything the region has to offer, from town centres to walking trails, beaches to entertainment.

The launch of the app coincides with half term, and families are encouraged to download the app to take advantage of a calendar of exciting events being held in northern Devon during the week.

Lead member for Economic Development and Regeneration at North Devon Council, councillor Malcolm Prowse said: “After months of anticipation, we are really excited that Dscvr are now ready to launch the app in our area. It will help us continue supporting local businesses as they get back to full health following the stresses and strains of COVID-19.

“We have worked hard during the pandemic to support local businesses with initiatives such as our Live Love Local campaign to encourage residents to continue shopping, buying and eating locally - whilst keeping themselves and others safe.

“The Dscvr app takes things one step further, offering a free platform for businesses to promote themselves directly to people's phones. It will be a great addition for residents and tourists, signposting them to places to eat, shop, enjoy leisure facilities and events - and take advantage of special offers.”

Lead Member for Economic Regeneration at Torridge District Council, councillor Bob Hicks says: “The Dscvr app will offer a unique shop window through which businesses and organisations can promote themselves, to an increasingly electronic savvy user group of buyers and visitors.

“It’s free for businesses to register on, and free to use, so will hopefully quickly establish itself in the area. This is another great example of collaboration between many partners to support the local economy across the whole of northern Devon.”

The Dscvr app will have the following features:

Local businesses can have their own page on the app to promote their business and highlight special offers, free of charge

It helps people find places to eat and things to do

Each town has its own area on the app meaning it can be tailored to each individual town in North Devon and Torridge

It can identify people’s location so when they open the app, it will know where they are and will point them to the relevant town’s content but they will still be able to browse the other towns

Local events and cultural and leisure facilities are highlighted and promoted for free

It allows people to tailor their feed to what they want to hear about

It can send out push notifications if there’s a message that needs to be communicated quickly

The Dscvr app is available on both android and IOS devices. A QR code to the app, plus more information is available through North Devon Council's website. The QR code will also be available on Torridge Council's website from Wednesday, October 20.

Businesses that would like to add information to the app or have any questions can email northdevon@dscvr-app.com