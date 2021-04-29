Jet ski launches will be allowed at Appledore after ban bid rejected

Published: 1:25 PM April 29, 2021

Councillors had previously been told that Torridge District Council are not the authority who would be able to ban jet skis from using the water - Credit: Getty

Jet skis will be allowed to launch from a Torridge tourist resort this summer after councillors once again rejected attempts to stop them.

March’s Torridge District Council full council had voted to overturn a previously agreed recommendation that would have closed the Churchfields slipway in Appledore with bollards that would stop jet skis from being able to launch.

They had called for a fuller and more detailed report to look at all the issues with the area and the launching of jet skis to come forward to full council later this year, but at Monday night’s full council meeting, they voted down a motion asking for a report on other possible, costed options for preventing users of jet skis using the slipway.

Putting forward his motion, councillor Peter Hames said that the decision at March’s meeting still left the question of how to manage jet skis being launched from the slipway.

He said: “It is clear to me that the feeling of councillors is that there should be a further investigation to deal with jet skis. As time goes on and as we come out of Covid and people take holidays in the country, there will be more and more pressure and the problem of jet skis will only get worse.

“I want a report on all the possible options to look and things like wardens, CCTV, engaging with the police, and looking at what other areas are doing, as the problem is becoming familiar all over the country.”

His motion called for officers to urgently prepare a report to the next full council meeting which sets out other possible, costed options for preventing users of jet skis launching their craft from the slipway.

Supporting him, cllr Peter Christie said: “We are approaching the summer season and will have a lot of people turning up and we do need to do something about this. If there is an accident and the public look at how long this has taken us, it would not look good.”

But cllr Chris Leather said he couldn’t support the motion as he didn’t agree with banning the launching of jet skis from the slipway, while cllr Jamie McKenzie said that it was completely unenforceable.

He added: “We cannot just ban them from one slipway, as they will go to other sites, so it won’t solve the problem but move it.”

Councillors had previously been told that the decision to install bollards at the site, while it would have stopped jet skis launching, but also other craft which need use the slipway to launch, and that Torridge District Council are not the authority who would be able to ban jet skis from using the water.

Councillors voted by 23 votes to seven, with one abstention, to reject the motion.