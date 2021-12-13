Torridge District Council have reported another bumper year for Recycling in the district thanks to the efforts of all its residents.

Combined with the dedication of their crews that kept collections going through everything the pandemic had to throw at them, recycling rates have soared to over 55% of all waste collected.

Devon District authorities in partnership with Devon County Council also scooped a national award for the ‘Devon Authorities Shared Saving Scheme’ which was recognised as the 'Best New Idea' at the Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee (LARAC) Celebration Awards 2021.

Torridge crews will now be taking a well-deserved short break during the festive period and there will be no kerbside recycling collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day. However, crews will be working normally on other days across the holiday period to collect any festive leftovers. The council is asking people to check their collection dates on their online calendar as some of the collections will be a day or two later than usual as a result of the public holidays.

Torridge District Council's Waste and Recycling Christmas and New Year collections timetable - Credit: TDC

To accommodate the extra work over this period, as usual, there will be no garden waste collections between Monday, December 27, 2021 and Sunday, January 9, 2022. Collections for these items will start again on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Lots of festive items can be fully recycled, including:

Plastic bottles, containers and tins (green box)

Foil trays (green box)

Glass bottles and jars (black box)

Christmas cards without glitter (brown bag)

Brown envelopes (brown bag)

All other envelopes (green bag)

Food waste, including turkey bones (green food caddies)

Cardboard (broken up or flattened) which must be placed in the brown bag. Each household can have two brown bags and to order an extra one people should visit the Councils website.

There are some items, which unfortunately cannot be recycled:

Large, oversized boxes may be rejected unless broken into pieces and placed into the brown bags or alternatively these can be taken to one of the local Devon County Council recycling centres.

Items covered in glitter.

The council can only accept brown wrapping paper due to the low-grade nature of standard wrapping paper for which there is currently no commercial end use.

Residents can be reassured though that no waste will be sent to landfill and any residual waste that cannot be recycled is sent to an energy from waste reclamation plant where it is processed to generate electricity.

Your guide to recycling in Torridge - Credit: TDC

Councillor Chris Leather - lead member for Waste and Recycling said: "2021 has been another challenging year for us all and I'd like to thank the residents of Torridge who have supported our crews and continued to recycle through this difficult time.

“Don't forget to 'wash and squash' your plastic bottles and cans as this helps our crews to collect double the amount of recycled materials on each round. In closing I'd like to wish all of our residents a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"

More recycling information can be found on social media or on the Council website: www.torridge.gov.uk/recycling