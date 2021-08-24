News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Grants now available to Torridge businesses affected by Covid-19

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 7:00 AM August 24, 2021   
Riverbank House, the home of Torridge District Council

Torridge District Council has announced the next round of grants for businesses affected by the recent pandemic and who were not eligible for the Governments restart grants scheme. 

In total the council and its partners North Devon+ have already paid out around £3.2million to local businesses under the discretionary additional restrictions grant scheme, as well as administering other support funds over the last year and half of the pandemic. 

The latest support package will apply to any business that were told to close or who lost business as a result of the government restrictions in operation prior to May 17, 2021, when the country moved ahead to Step 3. 

As the grant awards are discretionary the payment amounts under the scheme will vary between £250 and £8,000. The grants will be applicable to businesses in a variety of different business sectors include qualifying freelance and self-employed people that meet certain criteria. 

Councillor Bob Hicks, Lead Member for the Economy, said: “This may well be the final round of grants made to businesses under this particular scheme as the council seeks to distribute the last of the money made available by central government. 

“It will cover a broad spectrum of businesses so people should check carefully to see if they are eligible and make an application. While the funding will not come close to covering all the losses businesses have had to deal with during the pandemic, it will hopefully provide a helping hand as businesses seek to re-establish themselves going forward. We will continue to work on other initiatives with our partners such as North Devon+ in the meantime.” 

Further eligibility information and details of how to apply can be found on Torridge Council’s website here: https://www.torridge.gov.uk/additionalrestrictionsgrant

