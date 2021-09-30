Councils 'watching' fuel situation 'carefully' - Services unaffected

Published: 3:57 PM September 30, 2021

Councils in Devon say they have not experienced issues with fuel supplies and that services are operating as normal.

The country has been hit by days of queues at petrol stations and some forecourts running out of fuel. The crisis began after fears a lorry driver shortage would hit supplies, triggering a surge in demand.

However, on Wednesday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted the situation was ‘stabilising’ while members of the fuel industry said there were ‘early signs that the crisis at pumps is ending’, with fewer petrol stations out of fuel.

Councils in Devon, which require large amounts of fuel to run service vehicles including bin lorries, have not reported any problems so far.

North Devon Council (NDC) said it has ‘enough fuel for all its vehicles and refuse collections have not been affected by the fuel shortage’.

A spokesperson for NDC said: “We have just taken delivery of enough diesel to last us between two and three weeks and we have another delivery scheduled for next Monday.”

A spokesperson for Devon County Council said: “We’re not experiencing the same significant challenges that other parts of the country are seeing, but the multi-agency partners of the Local Resilience Forum are watching the situation carefully and would encourage the public to continue to fuel their cars and vehicles as normal.”

Teignbridge District Council added: “We have received our normal delivery and have no concerns at present,” a message echoed by Exeter City Council: “We are not aware of any difficulties caused by the fuel issue to any of our services or our staff at the present time.”

Mid Devon councillors were told this week that it has a contingency plan for fuel shortages – previously put in place as one of the risks of Brexit – and the authority has more than a week’s worth of fuel available.

On Tuesday, prime minister Boris Johnson urged the public to ‘just go about their business in the normal way’, adding: “We now are starting to see the situation improve, we’re hearing from industry that supply is coming back onto the forecourt in the normal way.”