Changes to reporting planning breaches in North Devon

Published: 2:05 PM July 26, 2021

Compliance officers in North Devon are embracing new technology by changing the way suspected planning breaches are reported.

A form is available on North Devon Council's website for reporting suspected breaches of planning. Customers can also plot the location of the alleged breach on an interactive map and even upload photos as evidence.

The online system will provide a more efficient way for the compliance team to:

Track and co-ordinate reports of suspected breaches

See when multiple people are complaining about the same issue

See when people are reporting the same issue many times

Share information with our Customer Services team

Anyone who wishes to report a suspected breach of planning can visit the planning compliance pages of the website.

Anyone without internet access can report an alleged breach of planning by telephoning 01271 388288.

There will be a period of adjustment, however, after October 1, 2021, the compliance officers will only accept reports which are made through the online form.