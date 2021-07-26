News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Local Council

Changes to reporting planning breaches in North Devon

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:05 PM July 26, 2021   
A file picture of a house being built

A file picture of a house being built - Credit: NDC

Compliance officers in North Devon are embracing new technology by changing the way suspected planning breaches are reported.

A form is available on North Devon Council's website for reporting suspected breaches of planning. Customers can also plot the location of the alleged breach on an interactive map and even upload photos as evidence.

The online system will provide a more efficient way for the compliance team to:

  • Track and co-ordinate reports of suspected breaches
  • See when multiple people are complaining about the same issue
  • See when people are reporting the same issue many times
  • Share information with our Customer Services team  

Anyone who wishes to report a suspected breach of planning can visit the planning compliance pages of the website.

Anyone without internet access can report an alleged breach of planning by telephoning 01271 388288.

There will be a period of adjustment, however, after October 1, 2021, the compliance officers will only accept reports which are made through the online form.

You may also want to watch:

North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Devon Leisure Centre

Plan to replace old North Devon Leisure Centre with housing submitted

Joseph Bulmer

person
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

A361: Crash involving car and lorry blocks Link Road near South Molton

Joseph Bulmer

person
Exeter Crown Court

Northam widow was found half under her bed by carer

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court

Holidaymaker jailed for biting policeman in Combe Martin caravan park...

Court Reporter

Logo Icon