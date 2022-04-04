News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Live music coming to Bideford Folk Club this April

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 9:35 AM April 4, 2022
Winter Wilson

Winter Wilson - Credit: Winter Wilson

Bideford Folk Club is appealing for new members to join up and enjoy live music every week. 

On Thursdays - Bideford Folk Club meets at 7:30pm in the Joiner’s Arms in Bideford, EX39 2DR 

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are a friendly, weekly club. Bring a song or tune, join in or just sit and listen. 

“We also occasionally have guest performers, and in April we have Winter Wilson on Thursday, April 7, a duo singing out for the underdog in glorious harmony, with original songs packed with punch and emotion, and all delivered with great humour. 

And then Wildwood Jack - on Thursday 28th April, a totally unique acoustic guitar and ukulele duo from Kent, playing contemporary folk music with a twist of bluegrass and world music. 

There is no entrance fee, a box is simply passed around for donations. For more information see the website: www.bidefordfolkclub.com or call John Purser on 01237 424286. 

Bideford News
North Devon News

