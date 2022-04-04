Live music coming to Bideford Folk Club this April

Bideford Folk Club is appealing for new members to join up and enjoy live music every week.

On Thursdays - Bideford Folk Club meets at 7:30pm in the Joiner’s Arms in Bideford, EX39 2DR

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are a friendly, weekly club. Bring a song or tune, join in or just sit and listen.

“We also occasionally have guest performers, and in April we have Winter Wilson on Thursday, April 7, a duo singing out for the underdog in glorious harmony, with original songs packed with punch and emotion, and all delivered with great humour.

And then Wildwood Jack - on Thursday 28th April, a totally unique acoustic guitar and ukulele duo from Kent, playing contemporary folk music with a twist of bluegrass and world music.

There is no entrance fee, a box is simply passed around for donations. For more information see the website: www.bidefordfolkclub.com or call John Purser on 01237 424286.