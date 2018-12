Bobby the real live donkey took part in the St Margaret's Church Crib Service at Northam on Christmas Eve. Picture: Goldsmith PR Bobby the real live donkey took part in the St Margaret's Church Crib Service at Northam on Christmas Eve. Picture: Goldsmith PR

More than 200 people turned out to enjoy the service as part of the St Margaret’s Church festive celebrations and watch as Bobby took to the stage.

He is a regular fixture at the annual service and a firm favourite with all ages.

The church also held its Christmas Tree Festival through Christmas week, with more than 30 trees and wreaths sponsored and decorated by local families, businesses and organisations.

