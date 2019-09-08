The Little Green Town project's aim is to turn unused areas into a place where they can grow a variety of vegetables and herbs that will be both useful to the community and support wildlife.

The project began at the end of March when Lizz Dobinson was appointed as postcode gardener.

Miss Dobinson said: "I wanted to do these projects because I love sharing my passion for growing and it's nice to share it with the volunteers and the rest of the community that benefit from it."

The community project has already transformed an unloved bed in Bridge St car park into a community herb garden

The group is now calling for volunteers to help transform more spaces around Bideford.

Miss Dobinson added: "Anyone can get involved; all of our events are on our Facebook page so they can either message us on there or just turn up on the day."

To find out what events are happening visit https://www.facebook.com/LittleGreenTown/