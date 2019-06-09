Action from Little Bridge Stock 2018. Picture: Tim Lamerton Action from Little Bridge Stock 2018. Picture: Tim Lamerton

More than 20 live local and national bands will be performing across three stages during the eighth annual Little Bridge Stock music festival at the Old Station House Inn from July 5-6.

A feast of live music will start on the inside stage with Big Fat Blues Band at 6pm on Friday. Yazzy, Quorum and Coast to Coast Discos complete the opening night line-up.

Entertainment on the Saturday will start at 12noon, with David Bowie tribute Spirit of Ziggy Stardust headlining the main stage and Dave Sharp (ex The Alarm) topping the bill on the acoustic stage.

Other acts will include Harry Munk, Brian Stone, The 5.15, Falling Apart and Swedish band, The Palth.

Last year's event raised more than £2,000 for CHSW, which supports nearly 200 children with life-limiting conditions and their families at its Little Bridge House children's hospice in Fremington.

Organisers Ray and Jackie Williams of first Step Management UK, said: "It's one of the highlights of the year for us organising this festival for Children's Hospice South West.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to the acts that play for free to help us raise money for this wonderful charity."

Josh Allan, Community Fundraiser for CHSW, said: "Little Bridge Stock is a fantastic family -friendly music festival and a super way for people to help support their local children's hospice.

"The Old Station House Inn offers wonderful views of the surrounding valley - it's the perfect setting for people to enjoy super line-up of local and national bands."

Admission is free all weekend and festival-goers can camp for the whole weekend for just £10 per person (under 16s free with an adult). Pitches need to be booked in advance, email rayatfirststep@yahoo.co.uk