The new Narnia-themed mirror at Little Bridge House.

A stunning new stained-glass mosaic mirror designed and created by Silverton-based glass artist Sue Smith has been installed at the hospice in Fremington.

The colourful mirror is fully water, rust and frost-proof and replaces the garden's original weather-worn Celtic mirror.

It was paid for with donations from Barnstaple's Rotary Shop; Bideford, Barnstaple, Lyn and Holsworthy Lions Clubs; the CHSW Taw and Torridge Friends Group; and a personal supporter donation.

Mike Hayman of MA Engineering made the stainless-steel frame at a much-reduced price and Lorraine Ashley donated the fused robin, butterflies and dragonfly. Cornwall Glass kindly donated the safety mirror and delivered it to the hospice at no charge.

Atherington thatcher Ian Rose lent his expertise to the garden's makeover.

The Narnia Garden has also been given a lift with the help of Atherington thatcher Ian Rose, who lent his expertise to re-thatch the roof of Mr Tumnus' hut. Ian, who thatched the original roof, spent two days giving the hut a tidy new covering.

The magical Narnia sensory garden, based on the C S Lewis book The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, is full of features to stimulate the senses including crystal icicles, a wardrobe door and even a roaring Aslan.

Tracy Freame, head of care at Little Bridge House, said: "Our Narnia sensory garden is an integral part of Little Bridge House and the children and families love to spend time in it and return to it year after year.

"It has been open now for some 14 years and families, who use our service, on average, for seven to eight years, know Narnia very well."