Friends of Lisa Wallis set up a crowdfunding page to raise money to cover insurance costs for her trip to Greece with husband Rob and son Stanley. Lisa's secondary cancer - which means she is treatable but not curable - meant her travel insurance quotes were more expensive than her own stay abroad. After she asked social media for advice, friend Andy Casey set up the secret crowdfunding page to raise money. Within hours the total had surpassed the £1,500 quote price, and by the following afternoon the total had reached nearly £5,500. By Wednesday morning (August 7) more than 600 donors had raised nearly £8,500. Andy filmed the moment he and Laura Davies went round to the family home to break the news. Lisa, who founded the charity ChemoHero after going through her own chemotherapy treatment, said she was overwhelmed by how the community, and even complete strangers, had come together to help.