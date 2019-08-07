Lisa Wallis, founder of ChemoHero, with some of the boxes given to chemotherapy patients. Picture: Sarah Howells Lisa Wallis, founder of ChemoHero, with some of the boxes given to chemotherapy patients. Picture: Sarah Howells

Friends of Lisa Wallis set up a crowdfunding page to raise money to cover insurance costs for her trip to Greece with husband Rob and son Stanley.

Lisa's secondary cancer - which means she is treatable but not curable - meant her travel insurance quotes were more expensive than her own stay abroad.

After she asked social media for advice, friend Andy Casey set up the secret crowdfunding page to raise money.

Within hours the total had surpassed the £1,500 quote price, and by the following afternoon the total had reached nearly £5,500.

The moment Lisa Wallis found out about the secret crowdfunder. Picture: Andy Casey The moment Lisa Wallis found out about the secret crowdfunder. Picture: Andy Casey

By Wednesday morning (August 7) more than 600 donors had raised nearly £8,500.

Andy filmed the moment he and Laura Davies went round to the family home to break the news.

Lisa, who founded the charity ChemoHero after going through her own chemotherapy treatment, said she was overwhelmed by how the community, and even complete strangers, had come together to help.

"I'd like to use this as an opportunity to say a massive thank you to each and every single person who has so willingly and kindly donated towards my family trip away," she said.

Lisa Wallis. Picture: Guy Harrop. Lisa Wallis. Picture: Guy Harrop.

"And to Andy Casey and Laura Davies for the care and support they continually show me as I go through my life with cancer.

"I felt incredibly shocked by the insurance quotes, when at the moment I'm probably the best I'm going to be in all of this.

"I just wanted to get away to escape my cancer and suddenly it was at the forefront of my holiday.

"Having this huge donation towards our holiday fund not only means I can travel now with peace of mind for a single week away with my family but I can also look at some other more local places to have some time out with my family as times become more difficult."

Andy said he was inspired to start the 'whip-round' after the North Devon community rallied around for his family in 2015.

"The amount of money that's been raised is absolutely amazing," he said.

"It just goes to show just how much everyone appreciates what she has done for everyone in the community."

With Rob, Stanley and a team of volunteers, Lisa has given out hundreds of boxes of kindness - filled boxes with useful items and treats to patients undergoing their first chemotherapy treatment.