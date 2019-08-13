LICENSING ACT 2003 (s.17)

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PREMISES LICENCE

Name of Applicant: Stephen Brennan

Name and address of premises: Lions Coffee House & Wine Bar, 1 Fore Street, Torrington, Devon EX38 8HQ

PROPOSED LICENSABLE ACTIVITIES:

1. Supply of alcohol for consumption on the premises: Monday to Saturday from 11:00 to 23:00. Sunday from 12:00 to 23:00.

2. Premises opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 09:00 to 23:30. Sunday from 10:00 to 23:20

A copy of the application may be viewed at the Council Offices, Riverbank House, Bideford between 9.00am and 4.30pm.

Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, BIDEFORD, Devon, EX39 2QG

www.torridge.gov.uk/licensing

Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address opposite by: 9th SEPTEMBER 2019.

Signed: Mr Stephen Brennan (Applicant)

Date: 14th August 2019

IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION IS £5000.