Average speed cameras are part of the plans for the North Devon Link Road. Picture: Andy Keeble Average speed cameras are part of the plans for the North Devon Link Road. Picture: Andy Keeble

Devon County Council’s development management committee is being recommended to approve plans to widen a 7.5km stretch (just under five miles) of the A361.

The stretch of carriageway in the plans runs from the Portmore roundabout in Barnstaple to Filleigh Cutting near South Molton.

The biggest change will be three large sections having an extra overtaking lane added, giving around seven kilometres of ‘alternating overtaking’ lanes.

These will feature from Portmore to Landkey, Landkey to Swimbridge and Swimbridge to Filleigh.

The proposed scheme for the North Devon Link Road. Picture: DCC The proposed scheme for the North Devon Link Road. Picture: DCC

These will be monitored by average speed cameras, which the council says will provide ‘more reliable journey times, less accidents and greater resilience’.

The application also includes plans for a footbridge across the road at Portmore and improvements to the junctions at Landkey and West Buckland.

Recommending approval, a report to the committee says the overriding public benefit of the road, particularly in improving highway safety and traffic flow, outweighs the less than substantial harm associated with the local landscape, ecological assets and the setting of heritage assets that widening the road would cause.

Funding of nearly £100million was confirmed for improvement works last year.

More than £83m of government funding has been confirmed to pay for upgrades with a further £10m coming from the council’s Highways department.

The following improvements will also be made:

Buckleigh Road junction, Bideford – conversion of three-arm priority junction to three-arm signalised junction

Heywood Road roundabout, Bideford – increase the size of the roundabout to allow more lanes for traffic to travel through the junction and add a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists

Westleigh junction, Bideford – additional westbound lane to increase capacity at the signalised junction

Bishop’s Tawton roundabout near Barnstaple – increase the size of the roundabout to allow more lanes for traffic to travel through the junction

Landkey roundabout near Barnstaple – conversion of a three-arm priority junction to a four-arm roundabout to access proposed development

West Buckland junction – conversion of staggered priority junction to grade separated junction to improve safety

Hacche Lane junction near South Molton – conversion of priority junction to restrict right turning movements to improve safety

Borner’s Bridge junction near South Molton – conversion of priority junction to roundabout to improve safety

The development management committee is recommended to approve the application when they meet on Wednesday, January 30.