Workers clear litter from the North Devon Link Road Workers clear litter from the North Devon Link Road

North Devon Council will clean up the 34 mile stretch of the road and is hoping to repeat the success of last year which saw more than 17 tonnes of rubbish collected.

This year’s litter pick overlaps Keep Britain Tidy’s annual campaign, the Great British Spring Clean, which takes place for a month from 23 March.

Last year’s clean-up efforts resulted in 1,601 bags of rubbish being collected by the council in six weeks – crews also picked up a double bed and mattress, and some large commercial shelving units.

Executive member for environment, Councillor Rodney Cann, said the Link Road was an important gateway into the district. He added: “It is so disheartening to see that people continue to discard their litter on the road side, and it’s a shame we need to rely on this clean-up operation to keep the link road litter-free.

“Of all the rubbish we collect during our annual litter pick, there is a huge amount of plastic, which is very harmful to the environment. “We would like to ask all link road users – visitors and locals alike – to avoid buying single-use plastic products or, if they have used these plastics, to put them in their recycling boxes at home rather than leaving them on the road side.

“By working together and taking responsibility for our own actions we can keep North Devon beautiful.”

The council can offer advice and loan litter pick equipment to anyone interested in organising their own litter pick event or may collect rubbish from clean-ups by prior arrangement.

If you’re interested in taking part in the Great British Spring Clean you can sign up direct at www.keepbritaintidy.org.

If you’d like to organise a local clean-up event contact NDC to borrow equipment on 01271 374776 or email adrian.brookman@northdevon.gov.uk.