The scheme on the North Devon Link Road was delayed following last month's wet weather and had to be re-scheduled.

All of the work, which involves surface dressing and painting of road markings, will be carried out at night to minimise disruption.

The revised programme is:

Monday, July 15 - road closed overnight from 6pm-5am;

Tuesday, July 16 to Friday, July 19 - road closed each night from 7pm-5am;

Sunday, July 21 to Tuesday, July 23 - road closed each night from 7pm-5am.

An official signed diversion route will be in place via Filleigh, Swimbridge and Landkey and vice versa. Temporary parking restrictions will be in place along the diversion route.

Variable message signs will be in place to advise drivers in advance of the closure dates. Work is weather dependent, and any changes to the closure dates will be indicated on signs on site.