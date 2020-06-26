Some amazing pictures were posted on the A Place in North Devon Facebook page and we’ve gathered a few here for you to enjoy. Thunder and lightning popped up across various places in the region, but with very little rain in many cases. Impressive forked lightning was captured by photographers in Barnstaple, Filleigh, Torrington, Ilfracombe, Chivenor and Combe Martin, to name just a few. The Met Office still has a yellow weather warning for large parts of the British Isles today but it does not include the South West. Temperatures are much lower today, with a high of 19 degrees forecast for Barnstaple this afternoon, falling to 15 degrees overnight. There is a 50 per cent chance of light rain in the late evening and heavier rain is forecast from midnight and into the early hours. If you captured any amazing lightning pictures and would like to share them with us, email newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .