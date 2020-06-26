Lightning tears the sky over Barnstaple. Picture: Abbie Roe Lightning tears the sky over Barnstaple. Picture: Abbie Roe

Some amazing pictures were posted on the A Place in North Devon Facebook page and we’ve gathered a few here for you to enjoy.

Thunder and lightning popped up across various places in the region, but with very little rain in many cases.

Impressive forked lightning was captured by photographers in Barnstaple, Filleigh, Torrington, Ilfracombe, Chivenor and Combe Martin, to name just a few.

The Met Office still has a yellow weather warning for large parts of the British Isles today but it does not include the South West.

Temperatures are much lower today, with a high of 19 degrees forecast for Barnstaple this afternoon, falling to 15 degrees overnight.

There is a 50 per cent chance of light rain in the late evening and heavier rain is forecast from midnight and into the early hours.

If you captured any amazing lightning pictures and would like to share them with us, email newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .

A dramatic image of lightning and heavy storm clouds over Torrington. Picture: Leasa Allen A dramatic image of lightning and heavy storm clouds over Torrington. Picture: Leasa Allen

A verry atmospheric and strking picture by Bob Cowlard, captured near Ashford. Picture: Bob Cowlard A verry atmospheric and strking picture by Bob Cowlard, captured near Ashford. Picture: Bob Cowlard

Lightning over the sea in Ilfracombe. Picture: Hele Corn Mill Lightning over the sea in Ilfracombe. Picture: Hele Corn Mill

An amazing shot of a lightning strike at North Molton. Picture: Kirsty Reid An amazing shot of a lightning strike at North Molton. Picture: Kirsty Reid

Lightning in the skies at Roundswell, Barnstaple. Picture: Danielle Elliott Lightning in the skies at Roundswell, Barnstaple. Picture: Danielle Elliott

Moody pictures of lightning at Chivenor by Meg Coton Lines Moody pictures of lightning at Chivenor by Meg Coton Lines

Lightning playing in Barnstaple. Picture: Katie Worth Lightning playing in Barnstaple. Picture: Katie Worth

Chloe Murphy captured this image of lightning in Barnstaple. Picture: Chloe Murphy Chloe Murphy captured this image of lightning in Barnstaple. Picture: Chloe Murphy