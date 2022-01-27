Lighthouse light stolen in spate of burglaries in Ilfracombe area

Police are investigating a spate of burglaries in the Ilfracombe area and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The burglaries took place at a storage facility in Mullacott Cross Industrial Estate on Sunday night as well as reported vehicle thefts on Tuesday night in Ilfracombe with suspicious activity also reported at a business in Woolacombe.

Sergeant Dave Thubron, neighbourhood team leader for Ilfracombe, said: “We are currently investigating a number of high-value burglaries and break-ins in the area that we believe are all connected.

“We continue to work through these crimes and to try and identify those responsible; we will be working with neighbouring forces as we do believe that those responsible may have travelled into North Devon from outside the Force area.

“Currently we have break-ins reported within and around the Ilfracombe area including at Mullacott Cross Industrial Estate on Sunday night where tools were stolen.

“On Monday night we have had numerous containers broken into at Qubik Space Storage Facility including some high-value items including a Marine Inboard Motor and a Lighthouse Light; we also have reports of locks being cut on a number of motorcycles at a business in Woolacombe but currently nothing reported to have been stolen at this particular incident.

“On Tuesday night we have reports of thefts of vehicles on Springfield Road and Watermouth Castle areas of Ilfracombe, plus theft of tools from the Watermouth Inn, and a Marine Engine, cycle and other items following a break-in at the Lee Memorial Hall.

“We are taking this matter seriously and it is vital that anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigation contacts us immediately. We would especially like to hear from anyone who lives near any of the above locations and who may have CCTV or Dashcam footage that could be of use."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk and ask for this information to be sent to the Ilfracombe Neighbourhood Team. You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers.