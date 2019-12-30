Local people have been donating throughout the festive period in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us, and every pound raised will help make Christmas a little brighter for those being cared for by the local hospices at this time of year.

Donations have been coming in by post, online, via text message and from those attending the series of 15 special Light Up a Life services that have taken place across North Devon in the build up to Christmas. The services were an opportunity for people to come together with others who are missing someone this Christmas, and light a candle in their honour.

The appeal is supported by the North Devon Gazette and chief reporter Tony Gussin said: "What can we say? Once again the people of North Devon have shown their amazing support for this appeal.

"The services are very special to many people and many others support the appeal each year by making a donation. I have now been a part of almost every single Light Up a Life campaign and it clearly has a special place in the hearts of North Devon."

Gerard Fawcitt, from North Devon Hospice, said the funds raised through this year's appeal will make a real difference to local people at Christmas time.

He said: "This will be a very different Christmas for those people spending it at North Devon Hospice, or for those being cared for in their own homes by our nursing teams. However, thanks to your generosity, patients and families will be able to spend time making precious memories, being supported by the very best care available.

"Thank you for supporting this year's Light Up a Life appeal, because it helps make Christmas brighter for local people who are facing the end of their life, or the loss of a loved one."

Jayne Jarrett, from Children's Hospice South West said: "Once again, the wonderful people in North Devon have got behind the appeal to support their two local hospices.

"We are extremely proud of Light Up a Life and the opportunity it gives people to remember loved ones, while making a real difference to the ongoing care offered to hundreds of local families at our hospices. It is only through your generosity that we can continue to be there for those facing unimaginable challenges, not only at Christmas but throughout the year. Thank you."

This year's Light Up a Life appeal was kindly supported by Parker, James Electrics, Morrisons and North Devon Gazette.