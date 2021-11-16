Light Up A Life this Christmas with North Devon's hospices

People in North Devon are being invited to remember someone they love this Christmas, while supporting the vital work of the region’s two hospice charities.

For a quarter-of-a-century, the annual Light Up a Life appeal has given people the chance to come together and light a candle in memory of loved ones at a series of special church services in support of North Devon Hospice (NDH) in Barnstaple, and Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) in Fremington.

Services were unable to go ahead last year due to the pandemic, but a limited number will go ahead this year from December 8-10.

The services in Bideford, Torrington, Fremington, Woolsery, Ilfracombe, and Barnstaple are open to everyone, not just those who have been supported by either hospice. They will offer heartening words of remembrance, carols and readings, as well as moments to reflect and remember those who are no longer with us.

Over the last 25 years, the Light Up a Life appeal has become a firm annual tradition in North Devon, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for the area’s two hospice charities. The North Devon Gazette has backed the appeal from day one and editor Joe Bulmer said it was a privilege for the paper to be able to continue to support the appeal and the vital work of the two hospices.

He said: “We here at the Gazette are honoured to be a part in this incredibly meaningful tradition. I would encourage our readers to consider taking part in one of these very special services. After difficult couple of years these moments of reflection and remembrance are so very valuable.”

Emma Perry, Head of Fundraising at CHSW, said: “Taking part in our Light Up a Life appeal is a very special and heart-warming way to remember the life of someone close to you, while supporting North Devon’s two hospice charities.”

Ali Hunt, Head of Fundraising at NDH, added: “This has been a tough year, with many people not able to attend funerals and feeling as though they could not say a proper farewell to loved ones. The Light Up a Life services are a beautiful opportunity to remember someone, together, whether you have been touched by the support of our hospices or not. Come together and light a candle in honour of those we miss.”

To make a donation to this year’s appeal or for more information about the church services, visit www.lual.co.uk

Light Up a Life services 2021:

Bideford, The Pannier Market, Wednesday 8 December at 6.30 pm

Torrington, St. Michael and All Angels, Thursday 9 December at 6.30 pm

Fremington, Methodist Church, Thursday 9 December 6.30 pm

Woolsery, All Hallows' Church, Thursday 9 December at 6.30 pm

Ilfracombe, Pip and Jims Church, Thursday 9 December at 6.30 pm

Barnstaple, Grosvenor Church, Friday 10 December at 6.30 pm