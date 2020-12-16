Bedded Unit nurse Di Tucker at North Devon Hiospice, thanking the people of North Devon for donating to the 2020 Light Up a Life appeal. Picture: NDH Bedded Unit nurse Di Tucker at North Devon Hiospice, thanking the people of North Devon for donating to the 2020 Light Up a Life appeal. Picture: NDH

The annual Light Up a Life appeal, jointly run by the two well-loved local charities, gives people the chance to make a donation in memory of someone special who will be missed during the festive period. The funds raised will help the hospices care for those affected by life-limiting illnesses who will need support this Christmas time.

The appeal normally involves more than a dozen services of remembrance taking place across North Devon, but this year was quite different. Special Light Up a Life services were instead broadcast by both North Devon Hospice and Children’s Hospice South West online and via social media on Friday evening (December 11).

Ali Hunt from North Devon Hospice said that this actually helped reach an even wider audience this year. She said: “We absolutely love the Light Up a Life services which take place each year, as it’s nice to come together and remember that we all miss someone in the run up to Christmas.

“So it was sad not to be able to hold these services, but at the same time I think we introduced a whole new audience to the Light Up a Life appeal by broadcasting this year’s service online. It has been a year of loss, so I know watching the service was really special for so many people, as it brought us all together, reminding us we are not alone, even if it has felt like that at times this year.”

Ali said that the funds raised would help North Devon Hospice make this Christmas special for those in their care. She added: “I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone out there who made a donation in memory of a loved one. You have honoured their name and also made a real difference to local people at the same time.

“Christmas Day at North Devon Hospice is incredibly special. Our nurses go to great lengths to ensure that patients and families, who may be spending their last Christmas together, can make precious memories. At the same time, our nurses who care for people in the community are also providing much-needed support, to ensure patients are able to spend Christmas in the comfort of their own home.

“This is only possible thanks to the kindness of the local community and those who donated to this year’s Light Up a Life appeal. Thank you.”

Emma Perry, head of fundraising at Little Bridge House, said she hoped that, although a little different this year, the Light Up a Light services offered people a few moments of quiet reflection and celebration of loved ones no longer with us.

She said: “It’s been a year full of unprecedented challenges, anxieties and adaptation, but the act of remembrance remains the same and it felt comforting to know we could all still be together in our thoughts.

“It has been wonderful to see so many people make a donation and light a virtual star in memory of a loved one on our website – every penny raised will help us continue to care for local families who need our love and support now more than ever.

“Whether it’s a helpful festive food delivery, a virtual Christmas craft session for siblings or a comforting visit from our care team on Christmas morning, your donations can make help make this Christmas one to remember for every family.

“We really can’t begin to thank you enough for your support.”

If you missed the Light Up a Life services, they are still available to watch anytime on the North Devon Hospice and Children’s Hospice websites, as well as on both charities’ Facebook pages.

And it’s not too late to take part in the Light Up a Life appeal and remember someone you love in the run-up to Christmas. Simply visit www.lual.co.uk and donate online today.