Now in its 23rd year, the appeal runs throughout the festive period, and offers people the chance to remember someone they love by making a donation in their memory.

All donations will make Christmas a little brighter for those currently being cared for by North Devon Hospice and Children's Hospice South West.

Before the Christmas lights switch-on at the Pannier Market, a special star will be lit on stage at 6pm, to mark the start of the annual festive appeal. The star will be lit by families who have seen first-hand what a difference your Light Up a Life donations make, following the care they've received from our local hospices.

Louise Pedlar from Bickington will be talking to presenter Seth Conway about the support her family receive at Little Bridge House, while Steve Burdon of Barnstaple will explain how North Devon Hospice supported him and his family after the loss of his wife earlier this year.

Gerard Fawcitt from North Devon Hospice said: "Light Up a Life gives you the chance to honour the memory of a loved one, and your donation will help local families create precious memories during the festive period. Christmas is a special time at North Devon Hospice, and you can help make it memorable for the families we are supporting, who may be facing their last Christmas together."

Josh Allan, from Children's Hospice South West said: "We're looking forward to launching this year's Light Up a Life appeal and hearing one of our families talk about how the hospice is helping them. It promises to be a fantastic evening for all the family, not only for launching our appeal, but getting Barnstaple's Christmas celebrations off to a special start."

The appeal is supported by Parker, James Electrics, Morrisons and North Devon Gazette. Tony Gussin, chief reporter at the Gazette, said: "Promoting the Light Up a Life appeal is a privilege. It's great to support local people while honouring the memory of a loved one."

For those who cannot attend the Barnstaple Christmas switch-on (in the Pannier Market from 5pm) the Light Up a Life launch will be streamed live via the North Devon Gazette Facebook from 6pm so you won't miss a single second and can post your good wishes.

There are several ways to take part in the Light Up a Life appeal - text LUAL 5 to 70450 to donate £5 (or any amount up to £20) or go to www.lual.co.uk or you can attend any of the Light Up a Life services taking place across the area, as follows.

Services 2019

Little Bridge House, Fremington, Barnstaple, Monday, December 2 at 6pm (CHSW only)

St Mary Magdalene Church, Chulmleigh, Monday, December 2 at 6.30pm

Methodist Church, Marwood, Wednesday, December 4 at 6.30pm

The Bethel Church, East-the-Water, Thursday, December 5 at 7.30pm

Grosvenor Church, Barnstaple, Friday, 6 December at 7pm

St Philip and St James Church, Ilfracombe, Sunday, December 8 at 6.30pm

Northam Methodist Church, Sunday, December 8 at 4pm (CHSW only)

Fremington Methodist Church, Sunday, December 8 at 6.30pm

Cheriton Fitzpaine, St Matthews's Church, Sunday, December 8 at 6pm (CHSW only)

Christ Church, Braunton, Monday, December 9 at 7pm

All Hallows Church, Woolsery, Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm

Methodist Church, South Molton, Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm

Christ Church, Barnstaple, Thursday, December 12 at 7pm (CHSW only)

Bideford Pannier Market, Saturday, December 14 at 6pm

Methodist Church, Combe Martin, Sunday, December 15 at 6.30pm

Methodist Church, Torrington, Sunday, December 15 at 6.30pm

Peter's Church, North Tawton, Friday, December 20 at 6.30pm (CHSW only)