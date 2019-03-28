Molly Harris (centre) with her parents Peter and Sarah Connors. Picture: Contributed Molly Harris (centre) with her parents Peter and Sarah Connors. Picture: Contributed

Molly Harris, her mum Sarah and stepdad Pete Connors visited Bideford ambulance station yesterday (March 27) to meet the paramedics who rushed to the scene after Pete, then 38, had a cardiac arrest.

Molly, just 14 at the time in January 2018, carried out CPR chest compressions for around 11 minutes and kept Pete alive until the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) team could arrive.

And you can listen here to part of the dramatic emergency call made by mum Sarah to the SWASFT control room as Molly carried out CPR in the background.

The teenager had been getting ready for school when Sara raised the alarm, and thanks to her army cadet training she knew exactly what to do.

In the 999 call, an alarmed Sarah told the operator that Pete had ‘gone purple’ and was not breathing.

Paramedic Rich Meddings was first to arrive on scene that day and remembers it well.

He said: “It’s so good to meet patients when they are looking better like Pete. That morning we were called to a cardiac arrest and the patient was only 38-years-old. Pete was upstairs in the bedroom, not breathing and not responsive, and he’d turned purple.

“The family had done a great job starting chest compressions and giving him the best chance of survival. So we could step in and take over to get his heart started again.

“It took three shocks with the defibrillator, and then he was taken in the air ambulance to hospital.”

During yesterday’s visit to the station, Molly did a CPR demo on a dummy. She even got to teach her stepdad how to do the vital life-saving technique that she used on him when his heart stopped.

Molly said: “Everyone should learn how to do chest compressions as you never know when you might need to do them. Chest compressions keep the blood pumping round the body.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting the team and I’m looking forward to looking around the inside the ambulance. I hope to go into a career involving medicine – maybe a midwife.”

The Bideford College student has since received a bravery award from St John Ambulance and met Princess Anne.